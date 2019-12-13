SABC Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his government will not adopt short-term populist policies and will not be...
Zimbabwe
By Mary Taruvinga A CAMEROONIAN national, who was jailed last month after he was convicted for contravening Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act, has begged the High Court to order his immediate release and deportation to his conflict hit motherland. Frank Imani fled from his country back in 2004 and has known...
By Anna Chibamu MAGWEGWE MP Anele Ndebele Tuesday expressed concern over the high...
By Alois Vinga THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) assigned the Congress...
By Robert Tapfumaneyi EXILED former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere says the #Tysonwabantu movement...
By Staff Reporter PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa is one of the...
Courts & Crime
By Mary Taruvinga INDEPENDENT legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa has rushed to court with an urgent chamber application after members of Zimbabwe’s militant war veterans association booted him and others out of Karoi Country Club. Mliswa, who chairs the club, said the organisation did this through Joseph Serima Manjengwe,...
By Bulawayo Correspondent MDC MP for Makokoba, James Sithole (45) and three others...
By Mary Taruvinga A RENOWNED psychiatrist has “confirmed” corruption accused former Tourism Minister,...
By Staff Reporter SOUTH Africa based property tycoon Frank Buyanga’s ex-girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa...
By Mary Taruvinga NETONE Cellular (Private) Limited has dragged its former employee, Lawrence...
Trending
By Idah Mhetu GOVERNMENT has lost close to $3.5 billion through non-payment of intrinsic value on land for urban residential stands by developers. Presenting the findings of the Commission on Inquiry into the sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2015, Commission chair, Justice Tendai Uchena...
BBC The UK will go to the polls on Thursday for the country’s...
By Paidashe Mandivengerei MASHONALAND Central’s Karanda bridge deck collapsed amid heavy rainfall Tuesday...
By Thandiwe Garusa Authorities at the Harare City Council have hiked vehicle clamping...
By Costa Nkomo INFORMATION Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has thumbed his nose at...
Business
IOL Power utility Eskom has denied claims that Zimbabwe had been connecting electricity illegally. This comes after an article was published on satire website Ihlaya News, reporting that the struggling state owned entity had “just discovered that Zimbabwe had been connecting electricity illegally for years.” “To set the record...
By Alois Vinga MASHONALAND Holdings Limited (MHL) has approved a 14 cents per...
Fin24 Eskom’s chief operations officer, Jan Oberholzer, has confirmed to journalists that the...
By Staff Reporter THE price of mealie meal could shoot up again as...
Showbiz, Arts & Culture
By Staff Reporter Mutare – Nine contestants in this year`s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals were injured Wednesday evening when a bus they were travelling in to a Vumba lodge overturned at 13 km peg along Vumba-Mutare road. Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident. He said there...
Reuters Bill Cosby lost his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction...
Xinhua Despite obtaining a motor mechanics diploma at a private college in Harare,...
Channel24 Justin Timberlake is finally opening up amid rumours that he was cosying...
Channel24 Snoop Dogg is set to release a lullaby album. The once hardcore...
Sports
By Sports Reporter CAPS United lost top spot at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log following a 3-2 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab. Makepekepe chose the wrong time to lose a penultimate match as FC Platinum took the opportunity with both hands to...
By Sports Reporter THE 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race reaches...
By Sports Reporter St John’s College student, Dion Myers will lead the Zimbabwe...
By Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE cricket legend Grant Flower has made a quick return...
By Mbekezeli Ncube FC Platinum……………….(0)0 Etoile du Sahel…………(2)3 ZIMBABWEAN champions FC Platinum suffered...
Cartoons
Health & Community
HEALTH TIMES ZMBABWE’S maternal mortality rate dropped to 462 per 100 000 live births from the previous 614 per 100 000 live births recorded in 2014, the latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2019 found. Maternal mortality ratio is the number of women who die during pregnancy and childbirth, per...
By Paidashe Mandivengerei GOVERNMENT requires over US$50 million to purchase machinery for critical...
By Leopold Munhende WOMEN from the country’s remote villages of Masvingo province have...
By Thandiwe Garusa HEALTH Minister Obadiah Moyo and his cabinet colleague in Social...
By Paidashe Mandivengerei SACKED junior doctors Monday accused telecoms mogul Strive Masiyiwa of...
Africa & World
ASSOCIATED PRESS Failure to tackle global warming could result in economic disaster, the United Nations Secretary-General warned Thursday in Madrid, as negotiators at the U.N. climate talks remained deadlocked over key issues. António Guterres said unrestrained climate change would allow only the “survival of the richest,” while former U.S....
AFP Internet access was cut in India’s northeastern city of Guwahati on Friday...
AFP A group of 47 men has appeared in a Nigerian court charged...
BBC Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has asked manufacturers and retailers to lower...
AP Page after page, the names stack up: 629 girls and women from...