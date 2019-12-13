Mnangagwa says Zim will not adopt short-term populist policies
Mnangagwa says Zim will not adopt short-term populist policies
SABC Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his government will not adopt short-term populist policies and will not be...
MDC MP confronts minister over police ‘football tackles’ on women protesters
MDC MP confronts minister over police ‘football tackles’ on women protesters

12,5 percent Zim children have diaspora parent – study
December 13, 2019
Zimbabwe records decrease in infant mortality rate
December 13, 2019
Ex-Botswana President Khama to sue govt for defamation
December 13, 2019
Eskom slams claims that Zimbabwe had been connecting power illegally
December 13, 2019
Jailed Cameroonian asylum seeker begs for deportation to war-torn homeland
December 13, 2019
Jailed Cameroonian asylum seeker begs for deportation to war-torn homeland
By Mary Taruvinga A CAMEROONIAN national, who was jailed last month after he was convicted for contravening Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act, has begged the High Court to order his immediate release and deportation to his conflict hit motherland. Frank Imani fled from his country back in 2004 and has known...
MP demands govt answers why Zim data is world’s most expensive
December 13, 2019
By Anna Chibamu MAGWEGWE MP Anele Ndebele Tuesday expressed concern over the high...
ZCTU hires Cosatu to set up Ramaphosa talks
December 13, 2019
By Alois Vinga THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) assigned the Congress...
Kasukuwere confirms Presidential ambitions, says #TysonWabantu caught him by surprise
December 12, 2019
By Robert Tapfumaneyi EXILED former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere says the #Tysonwabantu movement...
Mnangagwa son-in law appointed into ZimCoke board
December 12, 2019
By Staff Reporter PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa is one of the...

Mliswa booted out of bar by war vets
December 12, 2019
By Mary Taruvinga INDEPENDENT legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa has rushed to court with an urgent chamber application after members of Zimbabwe’s militant war veterans association booted him and others out of Karoi Country Club. Mliswa, who chairs the club, said the organisation did this through Joseph Serima Manjengwe,...
MDC Bulawayo MP in court for defrauding burial society
December 12, 2019
By Bulawayo Correspondent MDC MP for Makokoba, James Sithole (45) and three others...
Graft accused ex-minister ‘confirmed mentally’ unstable to stand trial
December 10, 2019
By Mary Taruvinga A RENOWNED psychiatrist has “confirmed” corruption accused former Tourism Minister,...
Child custody fight: Buyanga ex fires back
December 9, 2019
By Staff Reporter SOUTH Africa based property tycoon Frank Buyanga’s ex-girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa...
NetOne sues thieving employee
December 8, 2019
By Mary Taruvinga NETONE Cellular (Private) Limited has dragged its former employee, Lawrence...

Govt loses $3,5 billion worth of land value to barons
December 12, 2019
By Idah Mhetu GOVERNMENT has lost close to $3.5 billion through non-payment of intrinsic value on land for urban residential stands by developers. Presenting the findings of the Commission on Inquiry into the sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2015, Commission chair, Justice Tendai Uchena...
Britain votes in third election inside five years
December 12, 2019
BBC The UK will go to the polls on Thursday for the country’s...
Karanda Bridge collapse: Minister Gumbo speaks on ‘excellent work’, says act of God
December 12, 2019
By Paidashe Mandivengerei MASHONALAND Central’s Karanda bridge deck collapsed amid heavy rainfall Tuesday...
Harare city council hikes clamping charges by more than 800 percent
December 11, 2019
By Thandiwe Garusa Authorities at the Harare City Council have hiked vehicle clamping...
Mutodi thumbs nose at British over Zim Commonwealth snub
December 11, 2019
By Costa Nkomo INFORMATION Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has thumbed his nose at...

Eskom slams claims that Zimbabwe had been connecting power illegally
December 13, 2019
IOL Power utility Eskom has denied claims that Zimbabwe had been connecting electricity illegally. This comes after an article was published on satire website Ihlaya News, reporting that the struggling state owned entity had “just discovered that Zimbabwe had been connecting electricity illegally for years.” “To set the record...
Mashonaland Holdings approves 14 cent dividend payout amid economic turbulence
December 12, 2019
By Alois Vinga MASHONALAND Holdings Limited (MHL) has approved a 14 cents per...
Mnangagwa son-in law appointed into ZimCoke board
December 12, 2019
By Staff Reporter PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa is one of the...
Eskom boss speaks on electricity exports to Zim amid SA power crisis
December 12, 2019
Fin24 Eskom’s chief operations officer, Jan Oberholzer, has confirmed to journalists that the...
Mealie Meal prices set to shoot up again as govt dithers on grain subsidy
December 11, 2019
By Staff Reporter THE price of mealie meal could shoot up again as...

Nine Miss Tourism models injured in Vumba bus accident
December 12, 2019
By Staff Reporter Mutare – Nine contestants in this year`s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals were injured Wednesday evening when a bus they were travelling in to a Vumba lodge overturned at 13 km peg along Vumba-Mutare road. Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident. He said there...
Bill Cosby loses appeal to overturn 2018 sex assault conviction
December 10, 2019
Reuters Bill Cosby lost his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction...
Zimbabwe sculpture artist bullish on growth of Chinese market
December 8, 2019
Xinhua Despite obtaining a motor mechanics diploma at a private college in Harare,...
Justin Timberlake apologises to wife after pictured cosying up with co-star
December 6, 2019
Channel24 Justin Timberlake is finally opening up amid rumours that he was cosying...
Snoop Dogg releasing lullaby album
December 4, 2019
Channel24 Snoop Dogg is set to release a lullaby album. The once hardcore...

PSL: FC Platinum leapfrog CAPS…Bosso, Dembare both lose
December 11, 2019
By Sports Reporter CAPS United lost top spot at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log following a 3-2 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab. Makepekepe chose the wrong time to lose a penultimate match as FC Platinum took the opportunity with both hands to...
All to play for in PSL penultimate round
December 11, 2019
By Sports Reporter THE 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race reaches...
Zimbabwe U-19 WC squad named
December 8, 2019
By Sports Reporter St John’s College student, Dion Myers will lead the Zimbabwe...
Flower appointed Sri Lanka batting coach
December 8, 2019
By Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE cricket legend Grant Flower has made a quick return...
FC Platinum suffer heavy defeat to Etoile du Sahel
December 7, 2019
By Mbekezeli Ncube FC Platinum……………….(0)0 Etoile du Sahel…………(2)3 ZIMBABWEAN champions FC Platinum suffered...

ED threatens doctors
December 10, 2019
Chamisa has failed Zimbabwe-ED
December 4, 2019
Of long bank queues and cash barons
December 3, 2019
ED’s scarf is trademark
December 2, 2019
US roasts ED over police
November 28, 2019
Let them eat cake
November 27, 2019
Zim Maternal Mortality Rate Drops
December 13, 2019
HEALTH TIMES ZMBABWE’S maternal mortality rate dropped to 462 per 100 000 live births from the previous 614 per 100 000 live births recorded in 2014, the latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2019 found. Maternal mortality ratio is the number of women who die during pregnancy and childbirth, per...
Govt needs US$50 million new hospital equipment to save suffering locals
December 6, 2019
By Paidashe Mandivengerei GOVERNMENT requires over US$50 million to purchase machinery for critical...
Rural women slam govt over ‘Harare laws’
December 3, 2019
By Leopold Munhende WOMEN from the country’s remote villages of Masvingo province have...
Ministers abandon hospital tours after media ‘snub’
December 3, 2019
By Thandiwe Garusa HEALTH Minister Obadiah Moyo and his cabinet colleague in Social...
Striking doctors vow more defiance, claim Govt-Masiyiwa connivance
December 2, 2019
By Paidashe Mandivengerei SACKED junior doctors Monday accused telecoms mogul Strive Masiyiwa of...

UN chief warns against ‘survival of the richest’ on climate
December 13, 2019
ASSOCIATED PRESS Failure to tackle global warming could result in economic disaster, the United Nations Secretary-General warned Thursday in Madrid, as negotiators at the U.N. climate talks remained deadlocked over key issues. António Guterres said unrestrained climate change would allow only the “survival of the richest,” while former U.S....
India shuts down internet in hotspot after deadly protests
December 13, 2019
AFP Internet access was cut in India’s northeastern city of Guwahati on Friday...
Nigeria court puts 47 men on trial for homosexuality – lawyer
December 13, 2019
AFP A group of 47 men has appeared in a Nigerian court charged...
Zimbabwe First Lady ‘begs retailers to lower food prices’
December 13, 2019
BBC Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has asked manufacturers and retailers to lower...
629 Pakistani girls sold as brides to China
December 4, 2019
AP Page after page, the names stack up: 629 girls and women from...

Women; deliberately shut out or are part of the problem: Celebrating 16 Days of Activism
November 29, 2019
From Zimbabwe to Bolivia: what makes a military coup?
November 22, 2019
This is how Zimbabwe has changed since I became president: Emmerson Mnangagwa
November 18, 2019
