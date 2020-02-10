10 People Dead, Scores Injured in Kwekwe As Speeding ZUPCO Rams Into 3 Vehicles

By Staff Reporter

OVER 10 people are reported to have died on the spot Monday afternoon while others were seriously injured after a Harare bound speeding ZUPCO bus rammed into three vehicles before hitting a tree in Kwekwe.

The accident happened near the Kwekwe Truckers Inn along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

The injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. ZUPCO is a State-owned bus company.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the ZUPCO bus driver was speeding. They said the bus coming from Gokwe and headed for Harare before it developed a mechanical fault near Truckers Inn in Kwekwe and rammed into a Honda Fit vehicle travelling to Kwekwe.



“The ZUPCO bus driver failed to control the bus after ramming into the Honda Fit before hitting two other stationery commuter omnibuses which were parked on the roadside,” the source said.

Three people travelling in the Honda Fit, two passengers in one of the commuter omnibuses died on the spot. The other dead passengers were travelling in the ZUPCO bus.



The police officer Commanding Kwekwe District, Conrad Mubaiwa said information on the exact numbers of the deceased and injured were going to be availed in due course.



“We are still gathering information on what really transpired as police. We will be availing information on the number of the deceased and the injured in due course,” he said.