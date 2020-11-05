10 Year Binga Boy Dies After Ox-Drawn Cart Overturns

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: Police here have confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy who died after an ox-drawn cart he was riding in overturned along the Siabua-Karoi Road.

According to a police internal memo, the boy, Jacob Muzamba died on October 27 in Siabua.

“Circumstances are that on the 27th on October at around 10 am and at the 2km peg along the Siabua-Karoi Road, the now deceased Jacob Muzamba aged 10 was travelling in an ax drawn scotch-cart alone. The cart hit an object and overturned. It landed on the board and trapped the boy inside,” said the police.

Jacob sustained serious head and chest injuries and died on the spot. His body was ferried to Binga District Hospital mortuary.

The accident comes a week after a male teenager also died after a donkey drawn-cart he was travelling in with two others was hit by a bus from the back in Dete, Hwange district.

The boy also died on the spot.