114-year-old Ethiopian ‘recovers from coronavirus’

BBC

A 114-year-old Ethiopian man has recovered from coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by Dr Yared Agidew, who runs the hospital in the capital, Addis Ababa, where the man was being treated.

People over the age of 80 are considered to be most vulnerable if they catch the virus.

He “is fully recovered,” Dr Yared said in his post in Amharic. “He is now in good health. “Long life and health for our health workers!”

Ethiopia has recorded nearly 5,000 cases of the virus and 75 deaths.

The man is far from the only centenarian to have survived Covid-19 – we heard the stories of three in Britain, including 106-year-old Connie Titchen from Birmingham, thought to be the oldest British patient to have overcome coronavirus.