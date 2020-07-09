12 Best Forex Brokers In Zimbabwe ( Reviewed and Tested )

Spread This News











Forex Trading in Zimbabwe – Overview

When considering the issue surrounding Forex trading and the legality thereof, Zimbabwe traders can rest assured in knowing that Forex Trading is legal in Zimbabwe, allowing them to proceed to the next step in becoming avid Forex traders by choosing a broker.

The best Forex Brokers that cater for Zimbabwe traders

Plus500 predominantly facilitates CFD trading which makes it the perfect broker for traders who would like to deploy their trading strategies on CFDs.

Plus500 offers wide range of instruments with a proprietary trading platform is user-friendly and intuitive, making it suitable for beginners as well.

Beginner traders should note that there are no education materials provided on the website, but adequate provision is made for research tools.

In addition, Plus500 offers some of the most comprehensive and competitive trading conditions which makes this broker popular among a variety of traders worldwide.

eToro is one of the most popular and largest online trading brokers which offers Social Trading as part of its comprehensive and competitive trading conditions.

eToro is well-regulated by a variety of reputable regulatory entities and offers its own proprietary platform and algorithms for automated trading. There are constant improvements to the platform, and social trading providers are strictly supervised and regulated.

This allows beginners to utilize the copy trading function without concerns pertaining to any security issues that may present themselves in the trading environment.

OANDA is a well-regulated broker with an excellent reputation, low fees, and comprehensive trading conditions offered to numerous traders from around the globe, including Zimbabwe traders.

As a technology-driven online broker and financial institution, OANDA also serves as a liquidity provider and aggregate to worldwide providers, through a user-friendly trading platform and comprehensive trading conditions that cater for a variety of traders despite their level of experience.

FP Markets was originally established as an Australian broker that eventually expanded its services globally.

Through its additional entity in Cyprus, it now welcomes Zimbabwe traders as well. One of the features that makes FP Markets such a popular broker is the provision of technical trading solutions along with a powerful execution model which includes IRESS and MetaTrader platforms.

Established in 2002, XTB serves over 250 thousand traders from around the world despite originally being headquartered London’s Financial Centre.

XTB offers trading conditions to a variety of traders located in various jurisdictions and further substantiates its comprehensive portfolio with a wide range of trading Instruments, and a selection of reliable, popular trading platforms which includes Mirror Trader.

In addition, XTB offers traders with a choice between various account types which cater for the trading needs and objectives of a variety of traders.

6. Libertex

Libertex is a broker based in Cyprus which features a long history of offering its services since its establishment in 1997.

It offers comprehensive and competitive trading conditions that cater for both beginner traders as well as advanced traders and offers a wide variety of instruments that include cryptocurrencies, ETFs, commodities, and Forex.

Libertex’s trading conditions are bases on spread-only trading and spreads are indicated as a percentage which is subjected to market conditions which makes these trading conditions unique when compared to that of other brokers.

In addition, Libertex provides adequate education tools and resources and specifically provides Zimbabwe traders access to webinars, live market analysis and daily trading updates.

Interactive Brokers is another popular online broker which has become increasingly popular especially where professional and active traders are concerned.

Interactive brokers is reputable and has won the trust of numerous traders in its past 30-years of operation in providing online trading solutions. In addition to this, Interactive Brokers makes adequate provision for unique trading environments through its proprietary trading platform.

The aim is continuously on technological advancement and innovation where the trading platform is concerned and Interactive brokers offers the trade in a variety of financial instruments such as stocks, futures, and commodities with favorable and competitive trading conditions.

FXTM is a popular, reputable broker that has been in operation since 2011 with its headquarters based in Cyprus. In addition, FXTM is an established and regulated entity which offers its services in South Africa and other regions, including African countries.

FXTM offers Zimbabwe traders with comprehensive, transparent trading conditions that cater for a variety of traders, from beginners to traders who are more advanced with the provision of superb trading education, customer service, and a variety of other services.

FBS is a socially active, reputable, and globally recognized broker which has been in operation for quite some time in offering competitive copy trading solutions through popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

FBS’ trading conditions are unique and competitive with reasonably low minimum deposits that start from $1, along with transparent trading- and non-trading fees.

Despite the minimum deposit requirements, Zimbabwe traders need to ensure that they deposit enough funds into their trading accounts before opening positions to ensure that they can meet the margin requirements.

XM is a reputable, well-known, and well-regulated broker which is based in Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and offers trading solutions to various traders worldwide.

XM offers a great variety of trading instruments through reliable trading platforms and in addition, XM has dedicated focus on the trading needs and objectives of its traders through the provision of an array of accounts that cater for various traders.

XM caters extensively for beginner traders through the provision of a XM Learning Center which hosts Live Webinars, Seminars, trading recommendations, and professional technical analysis.

HotForex offers traders with the ability to trade CFDs and Forex with competitive trading conditions which includes tight spreads.

HotForex is a well-regulated broker that offers its services in various jurisdictions and incorporates an array of trading capabilities in delivering diverse solutions which includes, specifically and uniquely, Zero Spread trading .

HotForex also provides traders with extensive access to the best range of both Forex and Commodities markets to further enhance the trading experience that traders have when using this broker to facilitate trading activities.

FxPro is a well-established Forex broker that offers comprehensive range of trading options which includes dynamic leverage and accounts that facilitate Micro trading and the additional option of converting live trading accounts into Islamic accounts.

FxPro offers comprehensive and competitive trading conditions that cater for both beginner traders as well as professionals and offers unique analytical features and tools to assist traders in refining and improving their trading skills.

Final Thoughts

With more Forex brokers welcoming and accommodating traders from African countries, various Zimbabwe traders , despite their trading level with regards to knowledge, skills, and experience can benefit from the unique trading conditions these brokers offer.

It is essential for traders to compare brokers thoroughly before choosing a broker and it is always advisable for traders to register a demo account with brokers to thoroughly explore the trading conditions in a risk-free environment before making an informed decision.