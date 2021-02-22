12 MDC Alliance Officials Granted $5 000 Bail Each

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE 12 MDC Alliance officials, who were Saturday arrested at gunpoint at the opposition party’s Chinhoyi offices for holding a meeting in defiance of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, have been granted $5 000 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report once a fortnight at the nearest police station.

Chinhoyi magistrate Tracey Muzondo, who presided over the bail ruling, remanded the matter to 12 March 2021.

The group is facing charges of contravening Section 5(3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19-Prevention, Containment & Treatment)(National Lockdown)(Consolidation & Amendment) Order of Statutory Instrument (SI) 200/2020 as read with SI 10/2021.

The 12 are part of the party’s Mashonaland West provincial administrative committee (PAC).

The arrested officials are; provincial chairman Ralph Magunje, Tawanda Bvumo, Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Edward Dzeka, Kuda Mandishona, Kudakwashe Chigumo, Richard Vitirinyu, Wilson Makanyaire, Abigail Usai, Collen Mapfumo, provincial spokesperson Blessing Mandava and Sibanda.

Fortune Murisi of Murisi Attorneys represented accused persons now famously known as “MDC Alliance 12” while Tendai Tapi represented the State.