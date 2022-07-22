12,000+ listen to Mutami’s explosive Mnangagwa allegations; Zanu PF’s Mugwadi scorns Chamisa for hiring ‘trans-regional, self-confessed hooker’

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SUSAN Mutami’s allegations about claimed abuse at the hands of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as well as her supposed relationship with 2017 coup announcer, the late foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Sibanda are not new.

Also long in the public domain – and by her own revelation – is the generous list of high profile individuals she claims to have bedded.

However, on Friday, she decided to flesh out the allegations with detail that was graphic, explosive and, in parts, heartrending.

More 12,000 listened to her riveting Twitter Spaces monologue.

From her base in Australia – and making clear she was not concerned if her devastating candour ends up costing her, her life – Mutami spoke for hours.

There was no interruption from her audience, the only pauses coming when she was overwhelmed by emotion, or needed to gather her breath.

When newzimbabwe.com reached out to the Presidency for a response immediately after the broadcast George Charamba indicated he was not yet aware of Mutami’s Twitter storm saying, “what allegations?”

Told it was about Mutami, he dismissively added; “rubbish!”

However, Zanu PF Director of Communications Tafadzwa Mugwadi, in apparent reference to the hours-long monologue, blamed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

This is what Mugwadi said;

You have no structures, u don’t even hv confidence in your shadowless cabinet & what do u do, u hire a trans-regional self-confessed hooker @mutami_susan to do PR for you, to divert attention from your sexual allegations on yourself, @advocatemahere & the hooker? Uri doto mfana! pic.twitter.com/CHkwVoEWOM — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) July 22, 2022

Meanwhile, below is Mutami’s Twitter Spaces revelation;