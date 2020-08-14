128 Covid-19 Deaths Recorded, 4 990 Confirmed Cases

By Staff Reporter
ZIMBABWE Thursday recorded 4 990 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 128 deaths.
This is confirmed in the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 daily update.
“Covid-19 Update: As at 13 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 4 990 confirmed cases, including 1 927 recoveries and 128 deaths,” the ministry said.
Highlights Thursday:
– 97 new cases and six deaths reported in the last 24 hours. – All 97 local cases. – Of the six deaths reported today (Thursday), three are from Manicaland.
– Active cases go down to 2 935.
– 307 new recoveries reported.