128 Covid-19 Deaths Recorded, 4 990 Confirmed Cases

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Thursday recorded 4 990 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 128 deaths.

This is confirmed in the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 daily update.

“Covid-19 Update: As at 13 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 4 990 confirmed cases, including 1 927 recoveries and 128 deaths,” the ministry said.

Highlights Thursday:

– 97 new cases and six deaths reported in the last 24 hours. – All 97 local cases. – Of the six deaths reported today (Thursday), three are from Manicaland.

– Active cases go down to 2 935.

– 307 new recoveries reported.