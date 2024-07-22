13 juveniles linked to gory murder of Chinhoyi man along river bank

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE in Mashonaland West have confirmed the rounding up of 13 male juveniles in Chinhoyi over the murder of a local resident along a river bank Saturday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified the deceased as Passmore Moyo aged 21.

“ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 20, 2024 along Hunyani River, near Rusununguko, Chinhoyi in which Passmore Moyo (21) died.

“Thirteen (13) male juveniles assaulted the victim with bricks on the head following a scuffle over an undisclosed issue,” said police.

The victim reportedly succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

According to sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, the 13 are part of a wider vigilante group composed of learners from a local government school calling itself “No Mercy Family” infamous for bullying students from surrounding schools.

In recent weeks, Chinhoyi has witnessed a string of killings prompting Member of Parliament (MP) Leslie Mhangwa to appeal for additional police post and heightened patrols in the town.

Meanwhile, Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at Waverly bus stop, Kadoma on July 20, 2024 at around 0230 hours in which a yet to be identified male suspect assaulted a juvenile (17) with booted feet and clenched fists.

The suspect went on to stab the victim once on the stomach with an okapi knife and fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he is receiving treatment.