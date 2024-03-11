13 Zimbabweans killed, 26 injured in bus, truck collision in Cape Town

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THIRTEEN Zimbabweans have reportedly died after a bus they were travelling in from Harare was involved in a fatal accident 130 kilometres from their Cape Town destination in South Africa.

According to media reports the accident between a Simplex Bus Company coach and a haulage truck on the N1 at Hex River Pass resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left 26 others injured.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, has left families shattered and authorities scrambling to piece together the events leading to the crash.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus was en route from Zimbabwe when the accident happened with only 130 kilometres remaining until their destination, tragedy struck on the winding roads of Hex River Pass.

Among the victims were two children, adding to the profound sense of grief and loss in the aftermath of the collision.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where survivors were rushed to Worcester Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The extent of their injuries varied, with some in critical condition, fighting for their lives.

The cause of the accident is not known at the moment, however, authorities have since launched investigations into the tragic crash.

Zimbabwe’s Consular General in Cape Town, Esther Mudambo confirmed the accident to State media saying more details will be available in due course.