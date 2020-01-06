138 lives lost in Zim festive period road carnage

Xinhua

At least 138 people died in 1,518 road accidents during the three-week festive period from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said Monday.

The deaths are down by 3 compared to the 2018-2019 festive period, while the number of accidents recorded is also down by 912 from 2,430.

A total of 565 people were injured in the accidents, down from 984 last year.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the major causes of accidents were speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention.