14-year-old boy arrested for murdering friend aged 12; duo rowed over cattle

By Staff Reporter

MARONDERA: A 14-year-old Murewa teenager has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 12-year-old boy earlier this month following a dispute while herding cattle.

Police confirmed the death of Kudakwashe Vambe of Tanda Village in Murewa after he was hit with clinched fists by the 14-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza said on the day in question, Kudakwashe was herding cattle when he mixed them with those of the suspect.

This angered the older boy and he used clinched fists to assault Kudakwashe.

The victim later went home where he complained to his aunt that he was experiencing severe headaches.

He later collapsed and died before he could be rushed to clinic for treatment.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the boy.

ZRP’s Mwanza said the suspect has since been released into the custody of his parents as police investigations continue.