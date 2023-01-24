148 perish in Zimbabwe road accidents during festive season

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A total of 148 people were killed in 2 723 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide between December 15 2022 and January 15 this year in Zimbabwe, according to police.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement released Monday, drivers should prioritise safety on the roads to save lives.

Latest statistics shows an increase in the number of accidents recorded during the same period previously.

According to ZRP, the number of accidents for the same period was however a bit higher, between December 15 2021 and January 15 2022 at 2 741 previously compared to 2 723 reported this time.

However the number of deaths rose from 138 to 148.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores drivers to be always cautious on the roads and strive to set an appropriate conduct on safety standards to safeguard lives.

“ Above all, the motoring public is implored to exercise extreme caution on the roads during this rainy season as some roads are slippery and in bad state.

“ Motorists should not cross flooded rivers and bridges to curb drowning incidences,” said police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

He also urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and said public transporters should avoid racing for passengers.

Meanwhile, a total of 669 people were injured in road accidents recorded during the period in question.