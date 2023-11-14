16 buffaloes found dead in Hwange National Park 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A TOTAL of 16 buffaloes have been found dead in the Matetsi area between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) public relations manager, Tinashe Farawo confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com I6 buffaloes were spotted dead Tuesday.

“That’s the information that we have at the moment,” said Farawo without elaborating.

Sources said ZimParks veterinary doctors attended to the wildlife disaster and took samples for testing to ascertain the cause of death.

The last time such a wildlife catastrophe occurred was in 2005 when elephant calves and several buffaloes died in the dry Matetsi area amid revelations that there could have been massive deaths of various wildlife species due to starvation.