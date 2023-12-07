16 Days of Activism: Govt reaffirms commitment to eradicate gender based violence

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

The government has redoubled efforts to eradicate gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Addressing journalists during a press conference, Wednesday Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said more needs to be done to achieve genuine gender equality and justice for all.

Ziyambi said to achieve a GBV-free society, there is a need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders and international partners.

His remarks come as cases of GBV against women and girls have increased, and several victims have lost their lives.

The 2019 Zimbabwe Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey reported that 39.4% of women aged 15-49 experience physical violence at least once in their lifetime, while 11.6% experience sexual violence while one in three women between the ages of 20-49 were reportedly married before they turned 18.

“My ministry re-affirms its steadfast dedication to eradicating GBV from our society. GBV has no rightful place in a peaceful and democratic nation like Zimbabwe.

“Our unwavering support commitment remains to protect the rights and safety of women and girls. Nonetheless, our mission is ongoing. There is still much to be accomplished to ensure the complete realisation and reference of women’s rights,” Ziyambi said.

He added: “We must must persist in collaborating with all stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and international partners to strengthen our initiatives and amplify our influence in advancing women’s rights.

“I implore everyone to join us in this crucial endeavour. Only through collective effort and unwavering commitment can we achieve genuine gender equality and justice for all,” said the Minister.

He, however, emphasised the need to deal with the causes of GBV in the communities.

“We firmly believe that by addressing the underlying causes of GBV and creating opportunities for rehabilitation, we can genuinely transform the lives of women and girls in Zimbabwe.

This year’s theme is “Unite, Invest in Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls” which emphasizes a comprehensive approach by the government, stakeholders and society at large in preventing violence against women and girls.

He stated that GBV is a long-standing social issue in the country that disproportionately affects women and girls.

“My ministry recognizes the gravity of this problem and has implemented programmes to combat it while enhancing access to Justice for GBV survivors.

“These programmes are multifaceted aiming to address GBV comprehensively through prevention, response and support services.

“Our approach as a nation therefore entails tackling GBV through evidence-based strategies tailored to the specific needs of survivors emphasizing the promotion of gender equality, social justice and human rights,” added Ziyambi.

The minister also said the conceptualization of women’s rights delineated in the constitution revolves around three core principles: the obligation to respect, protect and fulfil.

“In this regard, it has been our duty as government to ensure that women are treated equally and have the same opportunities in all aspects of life. We have worked tirelessly to align our laws and policies with the constitution and to address GBV and discrimination,” said Ziyambi.

Among the initiatives embarked on by the government was its focus on increasing women’s participation in decision-making processes, creating a more equitable society and making efforts to address issues such as child marriages, GBV and access to justice.

Through various legislative reforms and awareness campaigns, the government has successfully reduced the prevalence of child marriages and improved the legal framework to ensure the safety and well-being of women and girls.

Additionally, it has also established specialized courts and support services to provide victims of GBV with the necessary resources and assistance to seek justice.

“One of our key achievements is the criminalisation of child marriages through the Marriages Act which has been a scourge in our society and a violation of the rights of young girls.

“We are also pushing for legislative reforms to fight violence against women and girls including the criminalisation of sexual activity with a child under the age of 18.

“These efforts are aimed at creating a society where women and girls can live freely from the fear of violence and exploitation by addressing the root causes of gender-based violence, and implementing strong legal measures we are working towards a future where every individual can pride and enjoy their fundamental rights,” Ziyambi highlighted.