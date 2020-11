Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda on November 18 2020

Reuters

SIXTEEN people have been killed in Uganda over two days in operations by security personnel trying to quell protests triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine, police said in a statement.

Police added 65 people had been injured while 350 people were arrested.