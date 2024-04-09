16-year-old rapes two women at knifepoint, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

A 16-year-old from Jotsholo was convicted by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court for raping two women at knifepoint.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each count and the sentences will run concurrently.

The accused on April 2 approached the two victims, aged 24 and 21, and brandished a knife before ordering them to remove their clothes and raping them.

“On the 2nd of April 2024 at around 1700 hours the accused person met the two complainants aged 24 and 21. The complainants were also in the company of the 24-year-old complainant’s daughter (9). Upon meeting the complainants the accused person produced a knife and ordered them to stop.

“The complainants attempted to flee but he chased and caught them. He ordered the complainant’s 9-year-old daughter to run. He ordered the second complainant to lie down on the ground.

“He then ordered the first complainant to remove her clothes before raping her. He then ordered the second complainant to remove her clothes and he raped her as well. He then raped the first complainant again”, said the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement.

The following day the victims reported the 16-year-old as the police acted swiftly to his arrest.

“On the 3rd of April 2024, the complainants made a report to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“He was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each count. The sentences will run concurrently” added the NPA.