Peter Magombeyi Resigns As Doctor’s President

By Paidashe Mandivengerei



Zimbabwe Hospital Doctor’s Association (ZHDA) President Peter Magombeyi has resigned with immediate effect as the medical professionals union’s leader citing personal reasons.



Magombeyi made headlines last September when he alleged that he was kidnapped by suspected State security agents after leading a junior doctors’ strike which has since crippled the country’s health sector.



Upon his return four days after his abduction, he claimed he had been held captive in a basement, tortured and injected with poisonous substances and was admitted into Avenues Clinic in the capital.



Magombeyi was later transferred to South Africa for specialist treatment services which are not available locally following his doctors’ advise.



He has been in the neighbouring country since then.



In a letter addressed to the ZHDA secretary general, Tawanda Zvakada, Magombeyi said he was tendering his resignation with immediate effect.



“I cannot thank all the doctors enough for the opportunities the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctor’s Association (ZHDA) has provided me,” he said.

“Working with you has been incredibly instrumental in my personal growth and I will never forget the struggle we go through everyday, trying to come up with a functional health delivery system that benefits all Zimbabweans and our welfare as doctors.



“I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position here, immediately as the President for ZHDA for personal reasons. I do not intend to inconvenience you with this news, and I hope you will accept my most sincere apologies in making Friday, the 24th of January 2020 my last day as the President of the aforementioned association. I know this is unexpected, but am happy to assist the association in the replacement process to help alleviate the transition.



“I loved my job and I will look back on my time here with wonderful memories. May you all stay blessed.”



Before his alleged abduction, Magombeyi formed part of the doctor’s representatives in negotiations with government.



Doctors are up in arms with government demanding medical equipment in public hospitals and improved remuneration pegged at the prevailing inter-bank market rates.