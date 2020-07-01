17 More Test Covid-19 Positive As Cases Rise To 591

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Health confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 591.

“17 cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Tuesday). These include returnees from South Africa, 13, Botswana, one, and three local cases who are isolated,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

“One of the local cases is a contact to a known confirmed case, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other two cases.

“New recoveries were reported by the following provinces Mashonaland East, 3, Mashonaland Central, 2, Bulawayo, 2, Matabeleland North, 2, Mashonaland West, 1, and Manicaland, 1. As at 30 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 591 confirmed cases including 162 recoveries and seven deaths.”