17-year-old Sean Fusire makes Sheffield Wednesday debut in FA Cup

Spread This News

Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean footballer Sean Fusire made a very big leap in his fledgling career after making his first team debut for English League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday during their FA Cup fourth round replay against Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old rising star played 70 minutes and caught the eye in the right wing-back position with his electric pace and brilliant touches despite Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-1 defeat which saw them exiting the competition.

After rising from the club’s development ranks, Fusire has been a regular for Wednesday’s Under-18s and Under-21s over the last couple of seasons.

The lightning fast teenager was one of the 10 changes made by manager Darren Moore from the side which beat Plymouth Argyle in a top of the table clash at the weekend.

According to Wednesday’s club website the youngster is eligible to play for England and Zimbabwe and joined the club at just nine years.

He signed his first professional terms with the club at the start of December.

Academy chief Steve Haslam said recently: “Sean has been with us for a long-time and he’s shown good development in the last 18 months since he became a scholar…

“He was fast-tracked into the U21s quite early and he’s shown he’s got further development to come.”