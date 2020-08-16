Two Truckers, Passengers Burnt To Death In Crash Inferno In Chirundu

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO haulage truck drivers, one of them a Zimbabwean, and an unknown number of passengers were Sunday burnt to death when their vehicles, one of them containing fuel, collided head-on near Chirundu border post, on the Zambian side.

A third haulage truck, which had broken down, was also involved in the fatal accident which occurred around 6:30 am. The three trucks were also charred to ashes.

According to Zambian police public relations officer, Esther Mwaata Katongo, the accident happened along the Chirundu-Kafue road at Kapiringozi Hills.

Police say an unidentified truck was speeding down the escarpment when the yet-to-be-identified driver lost control and collided with Zimbabwean national, Donemore Magoshe’s FAW truck registration AEU6414 which was moving in the opposite direction and carrying Jet A1 fuel.

Said Katongo; “After hitting the FAW truck, the speeding vehicle went on to ram into a stationary broken down Volvo truck, resulting in all three trucks catching fire and burnt to ashes.”

Magoshe was employed by Strauss Logistics.

The three haulage trucks were charred to ashes as firefighters arrived late and only managed to put out the inferno hours later.

“Both drivers involved in the head-on were trapped and burnt beyond recognition, so were the passengers although we are yet to establish the exact number and their identity particulars,” Katongo added.

The stationary Volvo truck registration ACQ2702 belonged to Clear Choice Logistics, also a Zimbabwean firm.

Meanwhile, a South African-registered haulage truck was Saturday involved in an accident with a tractor in Nyamakate along the Chirundu-Harare highway, resulting in both drivers sustaining severe injuries.

According to a police source, the accident occurred at around 1830hours at the 263km-peg along Chirundu-Harare highway.

It is reported the trucker, Obert Makamure, a Zimbabwean but holder of a South African passport, was heading towards Harare from the Zimbabwe/Zambia border.

The tractor driver was identified as Clyde Nyandoko of Lima village in Nyamakate, and was heading in the same direction.

When the haulage trucker tried to overtake, the vehicles side-swiped resulting in the truck overturning and landing on its side.

Nyandoko sustained a broken collar bone and head injuries and is admitted at Mutenderi Hospital, Chirundu, while Makamure is now receiving treatment at a private hospital in Harare.

Efforts to get a comment from acting Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, were fruitless.