Covid-19: Zim Records 1 365 New Cases, 34 deaths In One Day

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 cases have trebled in a space of 72 hours after authorities Tuesday confirmed 1 365 new cases coupled with 34 deaths.

This was up from Sunday and Monday’s 407 and 774 cases, respectively.

The jump was the country’s single biggest daily increase for both confirmed cases and deaths.

All the cases recorded Tuesday were local transmissions, with 777 of them being recorded in Harare which has suddenly become a hot spot for the dreaded pandemic.

Since the first case was confirmed in Zimbabwe March last year, the country has recorded a cumulative 14 084 cases of which 418 have resulted in deaths.

Vice President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga Saturday announced a strict 30-day lockdown period that included a ban on operations of all bars and restaurants except for those operated by hotels.

Only essential services have been allowed to operate although there continues to be some little resistance from some small business operators a few of whom Tuesday defied the government directives and opened in the Harare CBD.