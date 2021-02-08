Mighty Warriors Star Emmaculate Msipa Joins Spanish Club

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens striker Emmaculate Msipa is expected to become the second female Zimbabwean player to be signed by a European club when she joins Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora.

Msipa is expected to leave the country on Tuesday for Spain where she is due to sign a one-year contract with Segunda Division Feminina football side.

She follows in the footsteps of her teammate Rutendo Makore who played for Spanish topflight side Sporting Club de Huelva during the 2017-2018 season.

The 28-year-old Msipa’s move to Spain comes after an impressive season with champions Black Rhinos Queens in 2019 before the disruption of the 2020 campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Msipa won the Women’s League Golden Boot and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Year in 2019.

The striker has been part of the Mighty Warriors since 2010, representing the country in several international competitions such as African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), All Africa Games, the COSAFA Women’s Championships.

However, the major highlight of her career was representing Zimbabwe at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she scored a famous goal against Australia.