BREAKING: Mnangagwa Appoints Fraderick Shava Foreign Minister

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Fraderick Shava as the new Foreign Minister.

Shava replaces the late minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 at the end of last month. Before the new appointment, Shava was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

Mnangagwa also made several new appointments including that of Chikomba Central MP Felix Mhona as the Transport Minister. Mhona also replaces the late Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza who died after testing Covid-19 positive last month.

Other appointments are of former journalist Kindness Paradza as the Deputy Information Minister, Mike Madiro, Deputy Transport Minister, Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi, Deputy Home Affairs Minister and Nokhuthula Matsikenyere as Minister of State for Manicaland. Matsikenyere replaces the late Ellen Gwaradzimba who also succumbed to Covid-19.

The new appointments were confirmed by the presidential spokesperson, George Charamba.

“BREAKING NEWS: His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa has made two Cabinet appointments, among other appointments. Ambassador Dr FREDERICK Shava, until now our UN Ambassador, is now the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister following recent demise of Dr SB,” said Charamba.

According to Misheck Sibanda, Shava’s appointment will take effect upon his swearing in as Senator for Midlands Province.