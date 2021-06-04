Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani will have an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world’s leading cricketers after being signed by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans.

Muzarabani was announced as the latest addition in the Multan Sultans squad, replacing West Indies left arm bowler Obed McCoy.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international did not make the cut in the original PSL draft earlier this year after failing to attract any bids for his services.

However, Muzarabani did put on some good performances during the Pakistan cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe, which reportedly caught the attention of the Multan Sultans ahead of the resumption of the PSL in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 7.

The sixth edition of the PSL was postponed on March 4 after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests.

The tournament will now resume in UAE where it will run until June 24.

The competition was rejigged following its postponement in March after multiple cases of Covid-19 were reported from within the bio-secure camps, with the games now set to be played in Abu Dhabi.

Muzarabani is expected to feature for Zimbabwe in the tour by Bangladesh which includes a test, three one-day internationals, and as many T20Is.