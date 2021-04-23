UPDATED: 4 Dead After Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Ruwa

Residents take photos of the debris - Picture courtesy -Herald

By Staff Reporter

FOUR people are reported to have died after an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in Ruwa, Mashonaland East Province some 30km east of Harare.

Among the dead are reported to be three military officers onboard the helicopter. The fourth is a child while another minor suffered serious burns.

According to reports, the helicopter, a Bell 412, lost control and crashed into a house in a residential area in Ruwa before exploding and catching fire.

No comment has been released by the military or the police.

However, both the military and police are at the scene of the incident.