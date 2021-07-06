2 Killed, 4 In Court Over US$250 000 Gateway School Robbery

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FOUR suspected armed robbers who allegedly and elite Harare School and got away with US$250 000 appeared in court Monday facing several armed robbery charges.

Two of the suspects were shot dead during a shoot-out with the police, the court heard.

Four other gang members, including Valentine Mutasa, Godfrey Josi, his wife Julie Gavaza, and Peter Mushipe appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure who advised them to seek bail at the High Court.

Mushipe was remanded from his hospital bed after he was shot by the police during his arrest.

They will be back in court on July 14, 2021.

Allegations are that Josi, and his accomplices went to University of Zimbabwe Farm in Mazowe on June 15 and proceeded to Weng Dong’s house, a director there, where they stole US$22 000 after exchanging gun fire with Dong.

The gang also went to Seedex Company on March 20 and stole US$20 000.

The suspected armed robbers are also alleged to have stormed Gateway private school before robbing it US$250 000.

The State further told the court the accused persons are still being investigated for other armed robbery cases.