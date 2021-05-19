2 Mukuru Employees In Court For Breaking Safe, Looting US$100 000

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

TWO employees for Send Money Home trading as Mukuru.Com were Wednesday dragged to court facing allegations of stealing US$100 000 from their employer.

The two are branch manager, Alexander Zengeni (30) and Raphael Ruduvo (34) his assistant at the Sam Nujoma branch in central Harare.

They appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing theft of trust property charges.

The court heard the money was reserved for a bus company, Inter Africa.

Zengeni and Ruduvo were not asked to plead and will be back in court Thursday for their bail ruling.

According to court papers, on February 23 this year, the two allegedly received US$100 000 from Fawcett Security Company guards for safekeeping on behalf of Inter Africa.

It is alleged the trunk carrying the money was secured with two security seals, which the two accused persons acknowledged by signing relevant documents before securing the trunk in a vault.

According to the state, Zengeni and Ruduvo were the only employees with access to the vault.

The state alleges Ruduvo was in April transferred to Send Money Home headquarters at Tendeseka office in Eastlea, Harare.

Before his transfer, Ruduvo allegedly handed all the valuables in the vault excluding the trunk in question to one Fiona Musandirire who had been promoted to replace him at the Sam Nujoma branch.

However, it is alleged Musandirire noted the trunk’s seals had been tampered with and broken. She brought this to the attention of Zengeni and Ruduvo, but she was told not to worry about that trunk and its contents.

The state alleges on May 3; Fawcett Security guards were sent to collect the trunk from Send Money Home after Zengeni had been advised by one Anthony from Inter Africa.

Zengeni then instructed Musandirire to process the transaction and surprisingly Ruduvo who had already transferred to head office emerged from behind the security guards and offered to assist.

Ruduvo then purportedly removed the broken seals and caused the Fawcett Security guards to replace the seals without even checking if the money was there or bringing the matter to his employer’s attention.

It is alleged the trunk was collected and sent to the client who discovered the cash was missing.

The state alleges CCTV footage was viewed, which showed Zengeni and Ruduvo stashing the money inside their pockets.

Prosecutors say the two were also seen breaking the trunk seals and this led to their arrest.