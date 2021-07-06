20 Die In Masvingo-Zvishavane Road Accident

Spread This News











TWENTY people died when an overloaded Toyota Granvia travelling along the Masvingo-Zvishavane Road, burst a tyre and collided head-on with a Toyota Wish.

The accident happened near Chitowa business centre in Mhandamabwe.

Police said 18 people died on the spot while two died on admission to Zvishavane District Hospital, where three seriously injured passengers are receiving treatment.

The Toyota Granvia was as travelling from Masvingo and the Toyota Wish which was coming from Zvishavane.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying police were still to establish the number of people who were travelling in each vehicle.

“The ZRP confirms that 20 people have died when a Toyota Granvia which was travelling from Masvingo towards Zvishavane burst a tyre and crashed into the oncoming Toyota Wish,” he said.

“The vehicles had a head-on collision at the 61km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane near Chitowa Business Centre around 3:45 pm.

“Three injured victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital while the bodies have been taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary.”

Nyathi said the police were still conducting further investigations.

“Our officers are on the ground and are trying to establish the number of people who were in each car. It is a very sad loss,” he said.

Illegal public transporters have taken advantage of the government the ban of inter-city buses following the Level Four Covid-19 control regulations to ferry between cities, and towns.