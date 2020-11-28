20 students at Gweru based Anderson High test positive for Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

GWERU based Anderson High School has become the latest learning institution in the country to be hit by Covid-19 after 20 students have tested positive for the dreaded disease.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima revealed Friday that results received so far indicated that 20 learners have tested positive for the pandemic.

“Out of the 53 Covid-19 tests initially conducted at the school, 14 positive results were received with 10 girls and 3 boys,” Mavhima said.

However, the number as of today (Friday) has risen to 20 with 14 girls and 6 boys.

Anderson School has a total enrolment of 394.

Of these, 226 are girls while there are 198 boys. The school has a complement of 32 teachers and 45 support staff members.

Mavhima said immediate action taken by the school includes separation of affected students from the rest, disinfection of all cubicles (dormitories) in the school, isolation of all positive and symptomatic cases as well as quarantining of negative cases.

The school has also directed day scholars to quarantine at home from Thursday after screening while further restricting movement in and out.

The outbreak of the disease at the Gweru school follows similar cases in which hundreds of learners have tested positive in schools in Masvingo, Matabeleland as well as Mashonaland West.