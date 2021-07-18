Pioneering Black-Owned Car Maker Rolls Out First Batch Of 100 Vehicles

Spread This News











Mureza Auto releases first batch of vehicles

By Staff Reporter

AFRICA’S first black-owned car manufacturing company, Mureza Auto Co. has rolled out its first 100 vehicles into the market with a pre-order facility available for buyers in South Africa and Zimbabwe starting next week.

The car manufacturing firm was recently granted a licence to produce motor vehicles in South Africa, marking a significant step in its quest to enter the African motoring industry.

The company, registered under Mureza Holdings, is looking to make a mark on the continent with the release of two models headlined by the Prim8 SUV range.

“Mureza Holdings (Pty) Ltd now a licenced entity to manufacture vehicles in Rep of South Africa under their Mureza Auto Co brand. Our appreciation goes to our dedicated staff, investors, partners and stakeholders who have made this milestone possible,” the company said in a statement this week.

“This is a major milestone in our vision to become the leading car manufacturer in Africa. To the African market, the wait is almost over. We are working in the background to ensure we bring quality and affordable vehicles and an #untamed_motoring experience to the African continent,” the firm announced.

Mureza broke new ground by becoming the first black-owned car manufacturer in Africa, led by CEO Tatenda Mungofa.

The history-making firm has also extended its empowerment and viability drive by offering an opportunity for investors, which can be accessed on the Mureza website.

“Mureza is also built on a vision to empower and bring entrepreneurial solutions to emerging markets such as ours. The motoring industry offers endless opportunities for prospective investors.”

“We have an opportunity for those willing to become shareholders in Africa’s fastest growing car manufacturing company. Those interested should visit our website and explore various opportunities in our execution of this vision,” a company spokesperson said.

The company is releasing the first batch of 100 cars into the market next week, earmarked at a US$3000 reserve price and delivery in Zimbabwe and South Africa for the pioneering batch. Pre-orders will be made on the Mureza website https://mureza.co.za

The suave Prim8 car range comes with a dynamic style of design, with emphasis on safety, strength and affordability. The look of the car follows a gold standard for all of the Mureza designs with an eye on comfort and durability over roads of diverse conditions.

Fully equipped with state-of-the-art components and features, the car is set to provide competition for existing brands and value for money for the customers.

Other models under the firm include the Prim8-inspired T1 Pickup Truck, which is under production and the Athlete and Tusker models which are set to be rolled out next year.

The Prim8 enters the market at an appealing suggested retail price of US$13 500 in Zimbabwe and R196, 000 in South Africa as the two models navigate into the competitive motoring terrain.

Mureza aims to solve transportation challenges in Africa by producing the best quality vehicles suited for African conditions with a vision to introduce new models as time goes on.