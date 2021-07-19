Vic Falls Pupil Seeks Assistance for Rare Gum Disease

Spread This News











Matabeleland North Correspondent

A HIGH school pupil in Victoria Falls is appealing for help to treat a rare gum disease that has left his face swollen.

Kwanele Mathe (17) is an orphan under the care of his elder sister Nokukhanya Mathe (27) in Chinotimba and is doing Form Four at

Mosi-oa-Tunya High.

Kwanele said the condition, which has not been fully diagnosed, started in 2017 with a swelling on the gums which developed into a

pimple-like growth on the chin before it spread.

For four years he had been enduring the condition which he said gives him sleepless nights.

He endures bleeding gums and severe headache while he struggles to eat.

He now wants money so he can seek medical examination as health authorities have told him to go for an operation.

“It started in 2017 but I have not gotten treatment because of lack of money. It started as a small lump on the gum and has spread around the chin. I have gone to Victoria Falls Hospital where I was referred to Bulawayo for specialized treatment in 2019 but I couldn’t go because we have no money. The condition has continued to worsen,” said Kwanele.

Because his sister Mathe is not working, Kwanele sometimes cannot afford pain killers to relieve pain.

“I am seeking help so I get treatment as my condition is worsening each day. I can’t bear the pain anymore, it’s worsening and I wish it

could be operated on,” he said.

He also seeks help in paying for his school fees.

Mathe said her younger brother had lost friends as many of his childhood buddies had deserted him.

She said he struggles to eat and depends on semi-liquid foodstuffs.

Kwanele does not have an exact figure of how much he needs for treatment since no diagnosis has been done, but well-wishers can reach him on his sister’s mobile number 0787104195.