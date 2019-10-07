2017 horror crush haunts King Lion Motorways, sued $800 000

King Lion is being sued for the Nyamakate crash

By Mary Taruvinga

KING Lion Motorways (Private) Limited has been slapped with a $800 000 lawsuit by a survivor of 2017 bus disaster which claimed 43 lives on June 7 2017.

Aaron Muroyi was left disabled by the accident which occurred at the 257km peg near Nyamakate shops along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Muroyi was also robbed of his US$10 000 at the accident scene while he was still unconscious.

According to court papers, he was on his way to buy goods in Zambia for resale back home.

Following the accident, he is now unable to fend for his family and has lifetime injuries which will see him seeking medical assistance in future.

“The plaintiff as a result of the accident has 11 percent degree of disability and is at risk of spondylosis (damaged spine) and will require medical attention in future,” read the summons he filed against King Lion through his attorneys, Mugiya and Macharaga.

“The medical doctors who attended to plaintiff concluded that he will need a shoe raise for the rest of his life since his right leg is now shorter than the left leg with 2.55cm.

“Prior to the accident, plaintiff was in the business of buying and selling clothes from Zambia and when the accident occurred he was actually on his way to import goods for resale in Zimbabwe and was in possession of US$10 000 which was stolen at the accident scene as plaintiff was unconscious,” further reads the summons.

Muroyi prays that King Lion pays him $350 000 being damages for pain and suffering, $350 000 being damages for disfigurement and $70 000 being future shoe raise expenses.

He also want $30 000 being future medical expenses bringing the total to $800 000.

Recounting the horror crush Muroyi said he was one of the passengers who boarded a Scania Iriza bus registration ABQ 2875 owned by King Lion on the day in question.

The bus was being driven by Jimson Ruzvidzo who was employed by the first defendant.

He said Ruzvidzo was speeding and passengers had complained and warned him against that.

Muroyi said the driver was stubborn and ignored passengers’ concerns.

He said the driver then failed to negotiate a curve resulting in the bus veering off the road before hitting a big tree at around 10pm. The driver died on spot together with 42 passengers.

Muroyi sustained a broken thigh and arm. According to court papers he also sustained head injuries.

Nicoz Diamond Insurance Limited was also cited as a respondent in its capacity as the registered insurer of King Lion at the time of the accident.

The case is yet to be heard.