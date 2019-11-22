2019 Grade 7 results out amid pass rate decline

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE 2019 Grade Seven results are now out with the national examination authority indicating this year’s national pass rate decreased as compared to the previous year.

Addressing journalists in Harare Friday, Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) chairperson, Eddie Mwenje said candidates can start collecting their results on Monday 25 November from their respective centres.

Mwenje said there has been a decrease in the national pass rate as compared to last year.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the 2019 Grade Seven examination was 323 207. This is 1.06% lower than the October 2018 entry which was 326 685,” Mwenje said.

“The 2019 national pass rate is 46.9% which is a decrease on the 2018 national pass rate of 52.08%. Although the national pass rate decreased by 5.18%, a pass rate of more than 50% was recorded in all subjects,” he said.

He added, “Indigenous languages again recorded the highest subject pass rates. Shona and Ndebele recorded pass rates above 80%; Kalanga, Xichangana and Tshivenda recorded pass rates above 70%, while Tonga and Nambya recorded pass rates over 60%.

“Sesotho was assessed for the first time this session and it recorded a pass rate of 68.48%.

“In 2019, more female candidates were registered than their male counterparts. The results of 2019 show a decline for both male and female candidates.

“It can, however, be noted that female candidate performed better than male candidates since 2015 and the margin between the performance of male and female candidates was widest in 2019 at 6.34%.

“There was a decrease in the pass rate of learners with special needs. However, the performance of candidates for Braille and Large Print and Hard of Hearing and Physical Impairments was comparable to the national pass rate.”