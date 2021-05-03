2020 ‘O’ Level Results Out, 7% Pass Rate Drop Recorded

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) announced Monday it has released 2020 Ordinary Level results with a 6.8% pass rate drop recorded compared to the previous year.

In a press briefing in Harare, ZIMSEC board chairperson Eddie Mwenje advised heads of schools to collect results from regional offices starting today Monday, May 3, 2021.

He said while the number of candidates who sat for Ordinary Level examinations in 2020 decreased by 32 365 translating to 11% or 184 249, only 45 644 pupils obtained five subjects graded C or better.

“In 2020, a total of 184 249 candidates wrote five or more subjects and 45 644 passed five or more subjects with a Grade C or better giving an overall pass rate of 24.8%,” Mwenje said.

“In 2019, 200 062 wrote five or more subjects and 63 215 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects. This translated to a 31.6% pass rate.

“The statistics show that the 2020 pass rate decreased by 6.8% from that of 2019. However, historical analysis indicates that in 2014 a pass rate of 22.4% was recorded while in 2017, a pass rate of 28.7% was recorded,” he said.

ZIMSEC, however, said private schools recorded a slight pass rate increase of one percent.

“Private candidates who wrote five or more subjects in November 2020 were 15 977 and 2 403 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects, which translates into a pass rate of 15.04%.

“In 2019, 23 196 wrote five or more subjects and 3 336 obtained a Grade C or better in five or more subjects, yielding a pass rate of 14.4%. This shows a 1.04% increase in the 2020 pass rate for private candidates.”

ZIMSEC said stakeholders and parents need to acknowledge the Covid-19 circumstances under which 2020 candidates wrote their examinations.

Schools were closed for the greater part of 2020 due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.