2021 Mzansi Festival To Be Held Virtually

Agencies

The 2021 Mzansi festival will be virtual like most things are because of covid-19 which has taken so many lives and changed the way of live. People can look forward to performances from Nomcebo of Jerusalema fame, Big Zulu the pioneer of Nkabi and Holly Rey with fire.

Mzansi festival is an annual event that started in 2019. The show can be enjoyed by the whole family in the comfort of their home since the rules of engagement have change. In 2019 the event was at Willen Lake in Milton Keyes. The event connects U.K-Mzansi and across the world as music is a universal language.

Viewers will enjoy Big Zulu’s Imali eningi hit which has been playing all over Mzansi during the festive season. It seems like bring hit markers to perform on the event culture of the organizers. The 2019 show was headlined by Zahara, DJ Gukwa,DJ Scamto,Linric Toto,Blackshordy and Holly Rey to name a few. Nomcebo Zikode who has been trending lately because of Bulgarian singer Mihaela Marinova who painted herself Black while performing Jerusalema. This distasteful act did not go unnoticed by international community.

The show is powered by Elokshin Entertainment who are partned with Brand South Africa, whose main objective is the marketing of South Africa in attracting tourism and investment. Ms Tulisile Manzini will be addressing the Global South Africans.

This years Mzansi Festival will be on the 24th of July in Milton Keynes UK. Line Up will be announced soon.

People can enjoy the live performances on social media platforms via the links. www.facebook.com/mzansifestivaluk and www.youtube.com/mzansifestival. Organisers had been asking people to subscribe and follow Mzansi Festival on their socials as this is not the last event they will be doing. The show is on Friday 26 March 2021; times are as follows U.K 5pm, S.A 7pm and U.S 1pm.