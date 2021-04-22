2021 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Set For July

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has given the green light for the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) this year in Bulawayo.

In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The fair brings together captains of industry, farmers, entrepreneurs including local and international investors. It will be held from 20 to 23 July 2021.

“Please be advised that the President has approved that Zimbabwe International Trade Fair be held during the period 20th to 23rd July 2021,” reads a letter to the ZITF chairperson Busisa Moyo and signed by the secretary in the Ministry of Industry Mavis Sibanda.

The government has relaxed operations of industry and commerce after they were curtailed for the greater part of 2020 and early this year due to the spike in new Covid-19 infections and deaths.

However, land borders remain closed although the neighbouring countries have reopened theirs.

This year’s event comes when the government has Zimbabwe is expecting economic growth which has been attributed by the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to the good rains the country received in the 2020/21 farming season.