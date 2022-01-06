2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due To Omicron Variant

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE 6th Grammy Awards Show initially scheduled for January 31 has been indefinitely postponed due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant that has caused a spike in Covid-19 cases .

Daily Show host and comedian, Trevor Noah was set to return as the Grammy’s host after he hosted the 63rd edition in March 2021.

The popular awards organisers said hosting the show this January contained ‘too many risks’.

Recording Academy and CBS said: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The Grammy’s will he held at the Crypto.com Arena (Staples Center) in Los Angeles, USA and will air live on CBS channel, and be available to stream live on Paramount+.