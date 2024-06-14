2024 Men’s COSAFA Cup new dates confirmed

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

The Council of Southern Africa Football Association on Thursday announced that the 2024 Men’s COSAFA Cup will be held from June 26 to 7 July.

This comes after the association moved the tournament from June 14 to 22.

COSAFA men’s tournament will see 12 countries battling for honours namely, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Angola, Madagascar, Mauritius and hosts South Africa.

Draw for the 2024 edition will be conducted on Friday morning in South Africa as the 12 teams will be split into three groups of four which will see the top three FIFA-ranked sides South Africa, Zambia and Angola seeded in each group.

The format will see the top team in each group progressing to the semi-final together with the best runners-up.

Defending champions Zambia boast of winning the highest number of trophies with seven in the cabinet, one more than Zimbabwe who are on six.