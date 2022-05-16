BREAKING: PSL suspends local league over continued hooliganism, violence

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE premier soccer league (PSL) has announced an immediate suspension of all of its matches, following abandonment of the Highlanders and Dynamos match as a result of crowd trouble at Barbourfields stadium, Bulawayo.

According to the PSL chief executive officer (CEO) Kenny Ndebele, both teams have been ordered to send reports of what happened while they engage the police, club security officers and stadia owners on a way forward.

“The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football,” said Ndebele.

“The PSL strongly condemns such acts as they can only serve to tarnish the beautiful game of football.

“We are currently engaging all key stakeholders to find lasting solutions to these challenges. We have scheduled a meeting with Security Officials including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Club Security Officers and Marshals as well as stadium owners on Friday 20 May 2022.

“Meanwhile, we have requested Highlanders FC, Dynamos FC and the ZRP to furnish us with reports detailing the events that transpired at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022. We will take disciplinary action after receiving the said reports.”

Dynamos fans protested a last gasp Washington Navaya goal by storming the pitch, destroying advertisement banners, uprooting part of the goal posts and tearing the nets.

Efforts to restart the match were futile as they resisted attempts to fix the bars by council groundsmen.

The scenes follow similar events at Mandava stadium where Highlanders fans and the police were engaged in running battles after hosts FC Platinum were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute.