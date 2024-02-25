22nd Edition NAMA Winners 

Spread This News

Full list of winners at the NAMA 22nd edition held Saturday in Bulawayo.

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Deborah Kabongo in Fame in a Frame

Outstanding Male Dancer

Sean Mambwere in The Chronicles

Outstanding Dance Group

Salt and Light – The Chronicles

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Terence Kapesa – A man from Bulawayo-Saint Floew

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work

Wire Car by Christwish Mulunga

Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work

Charging Gorilla by Ray Chataira

Outstanding Mixed Media Work

Sins of our forefathers

Outstanding Exhibition

Pamoyo Sihlengeni – (Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe –

Bulawayo: curated by Doris Kamupira)

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Ngonidzashe Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu

Outstanding Social Media Skit

Admire Takudzwa Mushambi aka Mama Vee

MEDIA AWARD

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Sindiso Dube – Alpha Media Holdings

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Chamvary – ZiFM stereo

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Collete Musanyera – ZTV

Outstanding Online Media

Khumbulani Muleya – Heart and Soul

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Dean Jones as Lago in Aladdin

Outstanding Actress

Musawenkosi Sibanda as ALL MOTHER: We are One WINNER in Simunye

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Simunye We are One directed by Mongi Wekhaya Mthombeni produced by Shearwater

LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

The Train House on Lobengula Street by Fatima Kara

Outstanding Children’s Book

The Haunted Pumpkin by Mai Sarungano Folktales

Outstanding Fiction book

UKhethiwe by Zibusiso Mabonisa

Outstanding Poetry Book

Shamhu yezera renyu by Memory Chirere

FILM & TELEVISION AWARD

Outstanding Actor

Everson K Chieza as Jabulani in The November Promise

Outstanding Actress

Bonakele Agnes Ncube as Dudu in High School Diary

Outstanding Music Video

Damage – Tahle wedzinza – Directed by Jonathan Samukange

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

High School Diary – John Mabuyane

Outstanding Screen Production (short length film)

Daughter of the soil by Derrick Manieca

Outstanding Screen Production (full length film)

White yet Black by Steve Chikosi

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Newcomer

Kinah the Music (Shekinah Nathan Ndlovu)

Outstanding Female Musician

Feli Nandi

Outstanding Male Musician

Enzo Ishall

Outstanding Song

Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa by Enzo Ishall

Outstanding Album

Chiremerera by Jah Prayzah

SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year

Chipaz Promotions

Artist in the Diaspora

Learnmore Jonasi Mwanyenyeka aka Long John (Stand Up Comedy) based in the US.

Arts Personality of the Year

Clive Mono Mukundu

Arts Service Award

Robert Malcolm McLaren

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Thompson Kumbirayi Tsodzo

People’s Choice Award

Winky D (Wallace Chirimuko)