22nd Edition NAMA Winners 

Full list of winners at the NAMA 22nd edition held Saturday in Bulawayo.
DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Deborah Kabongo in Fame in a Frame
Outstanding Male Dancer
Sean Mambwere in The Chronicles
Outstanding Dance Group
Salt and Light – The Chronicles
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Terence Kapesa – A man from Bulawayo-Saint Floew
VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work
Wire Car by Christwish Mulunga
Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work
Charging Gorilla by Ray Chataira
Outstanding Mixed Media Work
Sins of our forefathers
Outstanding Exhibition
Pamoyo Sihlengeni – (Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe –
Bulawayo: curated by Doris Kamupira)
SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Ngonidzashe Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu
Outstanding Social Media Skit
Admire Takudzwa Mushambi aka Mama Vee
MEDIA AWARD
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Sindiso Dube – Alpha Media Holdings
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Chamvary – ZiFM stereo
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Collete Musanyera – ZTV
Outstanding Online Media
Khumbulani Muleya – Heart and Soul
THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Dean Jones as Lago in Aladdin
Outstanding Actress
Musawenkosi Sibanda as ALL MOTHER: We are One WINNER in Simunye
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Simunye We are One directed by Mongi Wekhaya Mthombeni produced by Shearwater
LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
The Train House on Lobengula Street by Fatima Kara
Outstanding Children’s Book
The Haunted Pumpkin by Mai Sarungano Folktales
Outstanding Fiction book
UKhethiwe by Zibusiso Mabonisa
Outstanding Poetry Book
Shamhu yezera renyu by Memory Chirere
FILM & TELEVISION AWARD
Outstanding Actor
Everson K Chieza as Jabulani in The November Promise
Outstanding Actress
Bonakele Agnes Ncube as Dudu in High School Diary
Outstanding Music Video
Damage – Tahle wedzinza – Directed by Jonathan Samukange
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
High School Diary – John Mabuyane
Outstanding Screen Production (short length film)
Daughter of the soil by Derrick Manieca
Outstanding Screen Production (full length film)
White yet Black by Steve Chikosi
MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Newcomer
Kinah the Music (Shekinah Nathan Ndlovu)
Outstanding Female Musician
Feli Nandi
Outstanding Male Musician
Enzo Ishall
Outstanding Song
Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa by Enzo Ishall
Outstanding Album
Chiremerera by Jah Prayzah
SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter of the Year
Chipaz Promotions
Artist in the Diaspora
Learnmore Jonasi Mwanyenyeka aka Long John (Stand Up Comedy) based in the US.
Arts Personality of the Year
Clive Mono Mukundu
Arts Service Award
Robert Malcolm McLaren
Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr Thompson Kumbirayi Tsodzo
People’s Choice Award
Winky D (Wallace Chirimuko)