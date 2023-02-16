Police arrest 520 drug peddlers in five days

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested more than 500 people for drugs and illicit substance related charges in the last five days, taking the total number of culprits apprehended to 2 175.

Police last week launched a blitz to curb the peddling of drugs and illicit substances in the country.

In a statement, ZRP revealed that 520 people were arrested in the past week.

“On February 14, 2023, police arrested 23 people across the country on operation, ‘No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances’, bringing cumulative arrests to 2 175,” the ZRP statement read.

In recent updates by the ZRP, the uniformed forces revealed that 13 suspects were arrested in Mbare on Thursday for consuming drugs and others for selling dangerous products without licenses.

“Police in Mbare, Harare arrested thirteen suspects for being found in possession of skin lightening and other various substances without licences while others were smoking dagga. Police seized a load of the recovered drugs,” said ZRP.

ZRP intensified the fight against drug and substance abuse nationwide with the authorities conducting raids, stop and searches blitz and awareness campaigns.

They also urged the public to report anyone abusing drugs or offering drugs at any nearest Police Station.

In Masvingo, ZRP Commissioner David Mahoya revealed that some drugs and dangerous substances are being brought into their Province from neighbouring South Africa.

He added that Masvingo police have in the past launched raids in Ngundu and Rutenga where they confiscated dangerous substances.

Earlier this week, a ZRP member was nabbed for dealing drugs after he was exposed on social media.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana applauded the public for aiding in flushing out the drug peddlers in the society.

“The policeman who was arrested dealing drugs in Sunningdale was caught because of the information provided here on Twitter by the public.

“It’s great the whole Nation in one accord in the fight against this scourge. He was where you said he would be, doing exactly what you said,” wrote Mangwana on Twitter.

Government has been urged to address the root cause of dangerous substance uptake by the youths in the country.

Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa said the government should look at issues such as resolving economic challenges and high unemployment as forces that have created the drug epidemic in the country.

“I am grateful for the current operation by government but I remain concerned about the macro situation which has created this problem. Drug abuse is a symptom of bigger issues. We should not be lulled into a false sense of security that such operations will effectively curtail the issue,” Mliswa said.