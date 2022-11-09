240k investment to transform Kwekwe’s oldest suburb

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE City Council is in talks with OK Zimbabwe to have a shopping mall constructed in Amaveni in a development which is set to change the face of the suburb, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

According to the city’s special council meeting minutes seen by this publication, the project will be carried out at the tune of US$240 000.

Amaveni is home to prominent politicians such as Public Service Minister, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima, former Midlands Governor Cephas Msipa amongst others.

A full council resolution is going to see OK Zimbabwe constructing a mall on a 1,2 hectare piece of land.

“An application has been received from OK Zimbabwe private limited to put up a shopping mall in Kwekwe. The piece of land is +1,2 hectares and has been identified near the Amaveni terminus. Survey of the land is in progress.

“It is therefore recommended that Ok Zimbabwe Private Limited be offered a piece of land near the Amaveni long distance bus terminus at a purchased price of USD$20 per square metre,” minutes from a recently held special council meeting read.

The investment comes against the backdrop of construction the of Midlands State University Kwekwe Campus which is currently under way.

Councillor for ward 8 Edu Makomborero Mlambo said this was a welcome development.

“This is a very welcome development when we have investment in our area. The construction of OK Mall will see the resuscitation of Amaveni Bus Terminus which was decommissioned years ago. The construction of the mall will also see life being brought to Batanai Tarven, a council owned property which was razed down by fire. It’s now 12 years since Batanai Tarven has not been functional” he said.

A senior citizen operating his vending stall proxy at Amaveni Bus Terminus said this is a welcome development.

“If this comes to pass I will be really elated. It was in 1985 when then Vice President Simon Muzenda commissioned this terminus and gave us the vending stalls. Now they are gathering dust as people have since deserted them,” the senior citizen said.