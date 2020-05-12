26 000 nabbed for violating lockdown restrictions

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

POLICE say they have 26 398 people in different parts of the country for violating the lockdown regulations imposed by government to try and minimise the spread of Covid-19.

The country in now in week seven of the unprecedented business and job break.

In a twitter message posted Tuesday, police urged citizens to stay at home and warned that arrests will continue on those violating the law.

“A total of 26 398 people have so far been arrested for violating the national lockdown regulations movements.

“We urge the public to stay at home, save for those who have been exempted to provide essential services i.e medical, mining and retail.

“Replenishing of supplies should be done at the nearest shops or within a 5km radius and gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol at shopping or private residents is illegal. The police will arrest all those who violate the law,” said the ZRP.

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans surviving on vending and other self-help projects have found it difficult to keep indoors due to hunger.

Many have found themselves in trouble with authority after coming into city centres to continue with their businesses.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged the difficulties faced by poor citizens during the lockdown period while urging locals to endure the tough period as the country grapples with the most challenging health crisis in decades.