265 buses, trains availed for Harare anti-sanctions march

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S broke government is providing 265 buses to ferry – free of charge – thousands of locals wishing to attend this Friday’s anti-sanctions march in Harare.

This is over and above two trains that have been availed to transport passengers from Bulawayo and Mutare starting this Thursday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has organised a massive anti-sanctions campaign which will see a march to the National Sports Stadium, a rally and a musical gig by some top local artists during the main event in Harare.

In a bid to give the campaign some impact, government has also declared Friday a public holiday.

Government also provided trains to ferry 2 700 passengers free of charge, amid media reports the entire anti-sanctions campaign will gobble US$4 million dollars in taxpayers’ money.

At a press briefing Thursday, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Oliver Chidawu revealed 265 buses have been made available.

“We have allocated 100 buses for Harare, Bulawayo 50, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Midlands will each get 20 buses respectively, while Mashonaland Central will get 15 buses, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South will each get 10 buses respectively,” said Minister Chidawu.

Government is keen to revive its age-old argument the country’s entire economic problems were a direct result of a travel ban and asset freeze for selected Zimbabwean individuals by Western powers.

This comes as it increasingly becomes apparent Mnangagwa’s administration was failing to pull the country out of a two decade long economic meltdown.