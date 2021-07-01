28 Succumb To Covid Wednesday As Deaths Continue To Soar

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A TOTAL of 28 people died from Covid-19 related complications Wednesday, with 1 331 new cases recorded as new infections and deaths continue rise.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health in its daily Covid-19 report.

According to the Health Ministry, seven were recorded in Harare, six in Bulawayo, six in Midlands, five in Mashonaland West, three in Manicaland and one in Matabeleland North.

The new infections cases were concentrated in the hotspot areas with Mashonaland West recording 371, Harare – 149, Masvingo – 146, Bulawayo – 142, and Manicaland – 108.

Around 17 000 people were vaccinated against the virus Wednesday, with 6 452 getting their first jab and 10 389 their second.

The total vaccinations are now 777 161 first jabs and 555 277 people are fully vaccinated with both.