2m Cross-Border Traders To Undergo US$35 Covid-19 Tests

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Cross-Border Traders Association of Zimbabwe (CBTAZ) has identified a Covid-19 testing laboratory centre in Bulawayo which will test its members for US$35 per person.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Friday, CBTAZ president Killer Zivhu said the testing facility will benefit over 2 million traders.

“What we are saying is that when traders go to South Africa, they must protect South Africans by testing and when they come back, they should retest again to protect Zimbabweans,” he said.

“We have identified a reputable laboratory in Bulawayo run by a renowned scientist whom I cannot reveal the name because doctors are not allowed to advertise.”

Zivhu said if the traders decided to go back to South Africa within the 14 days window period, they will still use the same test certificate.

“Upon returning to Zimbabwe and getting retested if they decide to go back to SA within the 14 days window period, they will use the same test certificate. This would save them a lot of money because other laboratories charge US$60 per each test,” he said.

Zivhu, who was recently recalled as Zanu PF MP from parliament, said CBTAZ has set up centres in all provinces where Covid-19 samples will be collected before being forwarded to the Bulawayo lab.

“These are reputable centres and will take traders’ samples and send them to the laboratory and tests will be speedily done and resent to the province,” added Zivhu.

The move comes as South Africa has reported that it will open all its national borders in October while Zimbabwe is expected to follow suit soon.

However, the South African government said it will insist on coronavirus tests for travellers entering the country.

Millions of Zimbabweans now survive through selling various goods sourced from South Africa and other neighbouring countries.