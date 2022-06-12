2nd T20: Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 21 runs, clinch series

Spread This News

Afghanistan – 170-5 in 20 overs (Najibullah Zadran 57, Mohammad Nabi 43*, Hazratullah Zazai 28; Tendai Chatara 2/33, Ryan Burl 1/15, Luke Jongwe 1/26)

Zimbabwe – 149-7 in 20 overs (Innocent Kaia 54, Sikandar Raza 41, Tadiwanashe Marumani 30; Rashid Khan 2/32, Karim Janat 1/14, Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/19)

Afghanistan won by 21 runs

Fired up by fighting innings from Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe put up a strong challenge in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) match against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

In the end, however, the task proved just too much for them as they went down by 21 runs, giving the tourists an unbeatable two-nil lead in the series.

Zimbabwe made two changes to their team for this match, bringing in Tadiwanashe Marumani and Donald Tiripano for Milton Shumba and Blessing Muzarabani, who was rested due to discomfort in his right shoulder.

Afghanistan batted on winning the toss and their policy was obviously to go hammer and tongs for runs from the first over.

The off-spinner Ainsley Ndlovu bowled the first over, and Hazratullah Zazai took 12 from it, with a six and a four from the third and fourth balls.

Tendai Chatara, however, dismissed his partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1) in the next over, brilliantly caught by the leaping wicketkeeper, Regis Chakabva – 14 for one wicket.

More follows …