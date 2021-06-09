3 Dead, Six Injured As Pirate Taxi, Haulage Truck Collide

The mangled remains of the Honda Fit

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THREE people died on the spot while six others were seriously injured when an overloaded pirate taxi, commonly known as mushikashika, was involved in an accident with a haulage truck in Banket.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the 94 kilometre-peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the fatal crash to NewZimbabwe.com.

“Police can confirm a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 8 June 2021 around 12:45pm at the 94 km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway which claimed three lives and leaving six others injured.

“The injured were rushed to Banket Hospital where their condition is said to be stable,” said Chitove.

The deceased, who were all aboard the illegal taxi, were identified as Clerk Changara (46), Ronald Singano (19) and Anopaishe Johwa (7).

The overloaded pirate taxi had nine occupants.

Circumstances are that the haulage truck being driven by Howard Gondokondo (38) was travelling from Banket town towards Harare while Shame Vhishiko (39) was driving a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

Upon reaching the 94 km peg, the pirate taxi encroached onto the oncoming truck’s lane, resulting in the two vehicles sideswiping.

“On impact, the Honda Fit overturned before landing on its wheels. The vehicle was extensively damaged while the truck sustained minor frontal damages,” Chitove said.

Police appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution and to observe road rules and regulations at all times to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

The commuting public has also been called upon to use public service vehicles and shun uninsured ‘mushikashika’ operators who are notorious for overloading passengers and luggage.