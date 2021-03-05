3 Kariba Family Members Perish In Car Crash

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THREE Kariba family members perished Thursday night when their car plunged into a pothole, veered off the road before ramming into a tree.

The accident, which occurred around 8:30pm, claimed the lives of Enos Mafuwa (age not given), his wife Letween Mangwamire (age not given) and their two-year-old old son Junior.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the fatal road accident.

“Police confirm a fatal road accident which occurred on 4 March 2021 at the 220 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu highway which claimed the lives of three family members.

“The vehicle, a blue Nissan with seven occupants onboard, hit a pothole and burst its right front tyre before it veered off the road and hit a tree, killing all three on the spot,” said Insp Chitove.

Four other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Karoi Hospital for treatment while the bodies of deceased were also conveyed to the same hospital for postmortem.

Police urged drivers to exercise caution when navigating the country’s roads and avoid speeding in order to curb the high prevalence of road carnages.